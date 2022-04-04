Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

