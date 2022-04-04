Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $43.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

