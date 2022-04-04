EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $113.86 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $107.79 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 70,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 96.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

