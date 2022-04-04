Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 85.50 to SEK 81.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 162.50 to SEK 150 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of THQQF remained flat at $$8.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, and mobile games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, among others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.