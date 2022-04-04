Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eltek from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -2.31.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eltek (Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

