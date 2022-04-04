Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Cut to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -244.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

