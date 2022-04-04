Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,325.63 ($17.36).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($14.54) to GBX 1,060 ($13.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LON ECM opened at GBX 1,048 ($13.73) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,111.60. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

