Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

ECIFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.68) to €13.70 ($15.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Electricité de France stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

