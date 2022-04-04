Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ELMS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. 780,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

