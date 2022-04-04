Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.46. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 179,960 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

