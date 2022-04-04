EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 6.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. 4,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 743,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $729.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of EHang by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EHang by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

