eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.59 on Thursday. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.02 million, a PE ratio of 128.79 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.92 million. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

