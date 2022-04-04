Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.39). Edesa Biotech posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edesa Biotech by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDSA opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

