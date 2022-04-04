Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 176,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $2,436,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 260,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,173,000 after acquiring an additional 69,605 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 203,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

