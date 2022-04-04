ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Christopher Wilks Buys 16,000 Shares

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider Christopher Wilks purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £26,080 ($34,162.96).

Christopher Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Christopher Wilks purchased 35,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($73,356.04).

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Christopher Wilks purchased 25,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,397.17).

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Wilks purchased 50,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,695.05).

EAH opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.58. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 405 ($5.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.74 million and a PE ratio of 20.12.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

