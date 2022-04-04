eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges

eBoost (EBST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $569,942.51 and $14.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00267750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001392 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

