Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EBIX. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Ebix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. Ebix has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,848,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,429,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

