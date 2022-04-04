eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

eBay stock opened at $57.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $785,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

