EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.44.

Shares of EGP opened at $208.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.27. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,341,000 after buying an additional 137,049 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

