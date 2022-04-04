EastGroup Properties, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.21 for the year.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.44.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $208.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.