Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 782,990 shares.The stock last traded at $21.56 and had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

