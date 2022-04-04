Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 148,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

