Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 148,138 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. 28,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

