East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.29.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

