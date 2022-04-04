Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.13. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.