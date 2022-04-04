Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DUK. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.58.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $112.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.