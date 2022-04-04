Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.58. 62,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

