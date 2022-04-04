DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $197,520,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $101,747,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

NYSE:DTM opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

