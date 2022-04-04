Dora Factory (DORA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.01 Million

Dora Factory (DORA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $28.62 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for $6.95 or 0.00015081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

DORA is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,117,425 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

