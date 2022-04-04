Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$77.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.09.

DOL opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$52.22 and a 12 month high of C$73.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

