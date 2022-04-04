Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $57.98 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

