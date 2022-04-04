Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $151.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DLTR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.39. 3,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,348. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average is $128.91. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

