Divi (DIVI) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Divi has a market capitalization of $179.39 million and approximately $351,605.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can now be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Divi has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00203865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00037041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.88 or 0.00406900 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00053028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,812,109,739 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

