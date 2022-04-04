DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of DISH opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DISH Network by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 115,532 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

