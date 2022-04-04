DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.
Shares of DISH opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $47.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DISH Network by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 115,532 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DISH Network (DISH)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.