Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,934,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3,125.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 71,845 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

NYSE DIN opened at $75.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

