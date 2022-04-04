Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DBD. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE DBD opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 75,397 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

