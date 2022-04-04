DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. DHI Group posted sales of $32.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $140.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $156.48 million, with estimates ranging from $152.08 million to $163.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

DHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 962,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,414. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $301.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

