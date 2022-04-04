Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to “Buy”

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.10) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 375 ($4.91) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

