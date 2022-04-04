Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $28.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,750. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

