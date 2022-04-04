Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.00

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 41579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).
The firm has a market capitalization of £33.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.19.
Destiny Pharma Company Profile (LON:DEST)
Read More
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.