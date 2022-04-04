Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 68,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.