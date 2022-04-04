Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.