Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $263.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.96 and a 200 day moving average of $281.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

