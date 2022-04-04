Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.76.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $130.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

