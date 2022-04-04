Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.
Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
