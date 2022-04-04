Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.