Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,728 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $120.51 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $121.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $227,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,724,709. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.