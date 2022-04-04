Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $595,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 49,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

WDC opened at $48.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

