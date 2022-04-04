Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $530,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $433.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $347.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.25.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

