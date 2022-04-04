Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $446,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $207.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

